Barbara Mary (Lord) McGOVARIN
It is with great sadness but also in celebration of her long life that we announce her peaceful passing at the age of 103. Beloved wife for 72 years of the late Fred McGovarin (July 2013). Loving mother of Mary LeFave (Frank), Fred (Margaret), Heather Taylor (Dean), Peter (Annelies), Jane Crawford (Malcolm), and Stephen (Valerie). Proud grandmother to eight granddaughters and eight grandsons, and 23 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers and a sister and her daughter-in-law Carol Meecham McGovarin (2007). Barbara was very involved in her community, church and school. We are extremely grateful for the extraordinary life of a kind, loving and generous woman and we will cherish our time with her always. Many thanks to the staff of Empress Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Highland Park Funeral Centre. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 28, 2020.
