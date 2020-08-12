1/1
Barbara MOUNTENAY
With her family by her side at Fairhaven Long-term Care Facility on Monday, August 10, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of 63 years to Carl. Loving mother of Bob (Terri), Carolyn Davis (Gerry) and Jim (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Barb), Josh, Jess (Sara), Travis (Jocelyn), Madison Travis, Jake, Sam and great-grandmother of Sebastian, Hayley and Theo. Dear sister of Marilyn Burnett, Doris Francis, Billy Carr and sister-in-law to Aileen and Allan. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents William and Verna Carr and her brother Harold Carr. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven for their exceptional care especially Riverside 3 and Dr. Grieves. There will be a Celebration of Barb's Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and a mask is mandatory. Limited capacity for the funeral service. Interment to follow at Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Barb, donations to the Fairhaven Foundation or charity of your choice. On-line condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
