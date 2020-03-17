|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on March 15, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Bernice. Dear father of Barry Smith (Cheryl) of Newmarket, Bonnie Snider (Bob) of Bloomfield, Brad Smith of Ottawa, Beverly Peart (Mike) of Keene and Bette - Anne Smith (Lyndon) of Belleville. Grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of nine. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Free Methodist Church, 450 Landsdowne Street East, Peterborough. If so desired, donations in memory of Barclay may be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, or . Onlilne condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 17, 2020