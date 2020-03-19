|
Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 17, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Angela for 43 years. Loving father of Johnny (Elise Keller) of Windsor, Bianca of Ottawa, and Heidi (Bobby Graham). Doting grandfather to five grandsons, Cooper, Sawyer, Manning, Heston, and Archer. Will be missed by his best friend, brother Mike (Gemma) of Osoyoos, BC, as well as his mother Roubie (Late Haxhi), sisters Lisa, Amy, Rose, and brother Jimmy. Bob fought a courageous battle, and will be remembered for his tenacity, humour, penchant for storytelling, warm heart, and beautiful voice. Thank you to all involved in Bob's care over the past several years, including Dr. Lo, Dr. Dickie, and Dr. Dickson. A special thank you to the nurses at St. Elizabeth's and both Dr. Beamish and Michael Bernard, NP, for taking care of Bob and his family with such compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Peterborough in Bob's name. No service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 19, 2020