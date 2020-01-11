|
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Retirement Residence on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Frank Juszczynski. Loving mother of Larry, Lynn, the late Helen, Susie Juszczynski-Lunn (Keith) and Christine Traynor (Jeff). Cherished grandmother of Alex, Jonny, Sydney, Rylee, Buddy, Angela, Brock, Robbie, Shelley, Tammy, Jennifer and Larry Jr. Sadly missed by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Clayton McColl (Lela), Vera Jones (late Rowatt), Doris Larmer (late Don), the late Glen McColl, and Sylvia Holland (Doug). Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Highland Park Funeral Centre (2510 Bensfort Rd.) from 1 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the Highland Park Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Beatrice, donations may be made to the Alternatives Community Program Services. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020