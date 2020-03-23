|
|
Wellwood: Benjamin Joseph Peacefully at PRHC Palliative Care on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in his 80th year. Ben, dearly beloved husband of the late Dale and loving father of Barb (Eric) Knott. Dear brother of Dave (Cecile) and the late Dianne (Danny) Madigan, and Richard "Red" Wellwood. Ben will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, and their families. A private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in Ben's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Peterborough Humane Society - New Shelter would be appreciated.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 23, 2020