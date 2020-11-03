With so much love, happy memories, and immense sadness we say goodbye to Barney (Dad & Papa). Barney passed away peacefully after an extended stay at Peterborough Regional Health Centre - PRHC in his 93rd year on Friday Oct 30, 2020. He worked at Outboard Marine Corporation for 35 years. To know him was to recognize the devoted husband of 71 wonderful years to Jean (Chambers) dedicated Dad to Bill (Andrea) and Heather (Ray) much loved Papa to Nora, Alison, Sarah, and David. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by John and Nora Clarke and siblings. He enjoyed sharing stories of his early life in Toronto full of sports, social activities, and friends. Arriving in Peterborough in the 1940's, Barney met Jean the love of his life and was quickly welcomed into a new job and friends while he honed his skills at golf and bowling! In his retirement years Barney could be found listening to his favourite Big Band music and being creative in the kitchen. The family would like to extend very warm special Thank you to the dedicated staff of B3 at PRHC, to his regular side-kick visitor Darlene and many friends at Summit Terrace. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers , donations can be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca