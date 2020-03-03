Home

Bernard Stephen "Bernie" DRACUP

Bernard Stephen "Bernie" DRACUP Obituary
(Retired after 35 years at Quaker) At his home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in his 63rd year. Bernie, beloved son of the late Arden Dracup and Beulah Watson. Dear brother of Jim (Sherie), Darlene, Paul (Cathy), and predeceased by his sister Pam Jones (John). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bernie will be remembered as an avid athlete particularly in basketball, having received the city of Peterborough Athlete of the Year award in his younger years. There will be a Celebration of Life Reception held at Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road on Saturday, March 7th from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. In memory of Bernie, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020
