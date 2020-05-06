Peacefully, at St. Joseph's at Fleming on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Alice Todd. Loving stepfather of Scott Baker and Karen Grubb. Sadly missed by Alice's family. Loving remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family thanks St. Joseph's at Fleming for their kindness and care. In keeping with Bernard's wishes cremation has taken place and a private service was held. In memory of Bernard, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 6, 2020.