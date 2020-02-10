Home

Nisbett Funeral Home - Peterborough
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
More Obituaries for Berthold SCHLAUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berthold "Bert" SCHLAUCH

Berthold "Bert" SCHLAUCH Obituary
Went to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 88 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved husband of the late Lilli (2013). Loving father of Hildegarde Leichenring (Mathais), Peter (Elaine), Christine Meikle (David) and the late Edith Low (Rick). Cherished Opa of Kristen (Zach), Robert, Parker, Cassandra, Luke (Devin), Melissa, Jessica and great-Opa of Everett. Dear brother of Freida Sulz (Christean). Uncle Bert will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and their extended families all of Germany. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service time of 12 p.m. at the CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH (463 Highland Road) Interment to take place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Lakefield Extendicare for their care and compassion during Bert's stay there and Dr. Sudbury, Dr. Kessas, Allison, Jennie and Hugo from the PRHC. In memory of Bert, donations to Christ Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. 705-745-3211.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 10, 2020
