BROWN, Betty Jean July 8, 1923 - April 2, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Betty Brown (nee KELLER), at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 96. Betty was a beloved community member in Lakefield where she attended and volunteered at the United Church. She loved cooking for her family and friends and had a talent for baking. She would often bake bread on Mondays and treat her children to maple chiffon cake on their birthdays. She enjoyed spending time with her family and being on the water, especially on the Trent River near Healey Falls where she was raised. She loved playing cards and would often play bridge with her friends. She is loved and will be forever missed by her sons Rick (Maggie) of British Columbia, and Dan (Linda) of Connecticut, and her two grandsons Teddy and Max who adored her. She is predeceased by her parents, Sanford and Minnie, loving husband Theodore, son James, and sister Marcia. Betty left an indelible mark in our lives. Her traits of strength, determination and kindness were admired by all those who knew her. She never wanted to be a burden to those around her and genuinely cared for the welfare of others. She was an amazing woman who lived a life full of gratitude. We are thankful for the loving care Betty received at P.R.H.C. and the kindness and compassion of the staff at The Regency of Lakefield. "Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy." Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. A memorial service and family inurnment will take place later in the summer. Condolences may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020