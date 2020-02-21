|
Passed away peacefully in her 96th year on February 14, 2020 - the day of love, with family by her side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. She has gone to join her late husband Allan and daughter Jane. She will be deeply missed by her son Doug, granddaughter Sarah Bennett (Ryan) and her great-grandchildren Shelby and Kallan who will always remember their "Gigi". She found the good in everyone she met and will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception on February 29, 2020 at Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbrooke Street, Peterborough. Memorial donations may be made to Westdale United Church or any . Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com "The greatest thing you will ever learn is just to love and be loved in return."
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 21, 2020