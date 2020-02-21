Home

POWERED BY

Services
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Westdale United Church
1509 Sherbrooke Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DUNLOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Margaret DUNLOP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Margaret DUNLOP Obituary
Passed away peacefully in her 96th year on February 14, 2020 - the day of love, with family by her side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. She has gone to join her late husband Allan and daughter Jane. She will be deeply missed by her son Doug, granddaughter Sarah Bennett (Ryan) and her great-grandchildren Shelby and Kallan who will always remember their "Gigi". She found the good in everyone she met and will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception on February 29, 2020 at Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbrooke Street, Peterborough. Memorial donations may be made to Westdale United Church or any . Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com "The greatest thing you will ever learn is just to love and be loved in return."
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -