Betty Winnifred (Hockaday) WASSON
In loving memory of Betty Wasson who passed away at Peterborough Extendicare on Monday, November 30, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Royden Neil Wasson (d. 2017). Cherished mother of Bonnie Robinson, Glenna Horlings (Ed), John (Debbie), Andy (Heather), Dawn Ross (Randy) and Krista. Remembered by her grandchildren Jason (Jody), Matthew (Ding-Ding), Erika, Dana (Jeff), Sarah (Adam), Rebecca, Brennon, Connor, Bryce, Sophia, Julia (Brenden), Griffin, Breanna and 13 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Duella Andrews (the late Jim) and sister-in-law June Hockaday. Predeceased by her grandson Brodie, son-in-law Eric, sister Pearl Revoy (Don) and brothers Roy (Betty), Aubrey (Betty) and Fred. A private funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. You are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com and navigating to Betty's memorial page. Interment Lakefield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. Special thanks to John and Elaine Fisher and Ben and Cathy Nichols for their neighbourly care and support over many years and to the nurses and staff at Peterborough Extendicare.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 3, 2020.
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
