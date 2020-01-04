|
Suddenly and unexpectedly at home on December 31, 2019 at the age of 84. Beulah dearly beloved wife of Jack (predeceased November 11, 2018) for 65 years. Loving mother to John (Laura), Susan (deceased 2006) and Kathy (Jim). Dear Nanny to Kevin, Jennifer, John, Trevor, Tyler and Stacey. Beulah will be greatly missed by her 13 great grandchildren, her siblings Archie, Ivan, Melva, Edna, Laverne (Penny), Yvonne (Barry) and her fur baby Honey who was by her side. Beulah was an employee at Dominion grocery stores for many years. She enjoyed bowling in her youth and was an avid knitter and sewer. Her greatest joy was to see her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dad would say to her "look what we started" and they would smile. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 10th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peterborough Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com