Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Beulah "Bea" Spira

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Lyle Nattress. Loving mother of Lisa Spira. Sister of Pauline "Sam" Radcliffe and the late Red Spira. A thank you to all of the staff and doctors in Palliative Care at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for your care and comfort. An interment will be held in the spring of 2020 at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Ida. In Bea's memory, a donation to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
