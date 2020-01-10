|
|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Lyle Nattress. Loving mother of Lisa Spira. Sister of Pauline "Sam" Radcliffe and the late Red Spira. A thank you to all of the staff and doctors in Palliative Care at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for your care and comfort. An interment will be held in the spring of 2020 at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Ida. In Bea's memory, a donation to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com