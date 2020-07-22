1/
Beulah "Bea" SPIRA
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Lyle Nattress. Loving mother of Lisa Spira. Sister of Pauline "Sam" Radcliffe and the late Red Spira. A thank you to all of the staff and doctors in Palliative Care at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for your care and comfort. Family and Friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Saturday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, 1758 Peterborough County Rd 10, Cavan. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is in effect. In Bea's memory, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John's Anglican Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
