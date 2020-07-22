Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Lyle Nattress. Loving mother of Lisa Spira. Sister of Pauline "Sam" Radcliffe and the late Red Spira. A thank you to all of the staff and doctors in Palliative Care at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for your care and comfort. Family and Friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Saturday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, 1758 Peterborough County Rd 10, Cavan. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is in effect. In Bea's memory, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com