Beverley Joan DEYELL
Graduate of Civic Hospital Nursing Class of 1955 at St. Joseph's at Fleming on October 10, 2020. Bev Deyell of Peterborough and Florida in her 86th year. Daughter of the late Russell and Edna Deyell. Pre-deceased by her sister Jean McKenzie. Loving aunt of Dave McKenzie (Judy) of Marmora, Paul McKenzie (Tracey) of Napanee and Julie (Tony Post) of Peterborough. Great Aunt of Tony, Justin, and Kimberly Post, April Jones, Samantha Thompson and their families. A private family interment will be held at the Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, condolences to the family or donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Alzheimer Society may be made at www.communityalternative.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 15, 2020.
