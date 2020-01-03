|
Peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice Peterborough on Monday, December 30, 2019, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife for 66 years to Balfour Campbell. Dear mother of Mark Campbell and Laurie Campbell-Leveck (Michael). Loving grandmother of Paris, Courtney and Nicole. She will be remembered by great-grandchildren, nieces, extended families and friends in Canada and Scotland. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alice Littlefair, her siblings Thomas Littlefair (Shirley) and Lillian Drury. Beverley was a former employee of Spencley's Flowers, former owner of The Blue Lantern and longtime member of the IODE. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Mrs. Campbell, donations to the Peterborough Humane Society or Hospice Peterborough or Keene United Church would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank Hospice Peterborough, PRHC, the PSW's and the VON for their wonderful care.