Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on June 2, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Stan, predeceased, loving mom of Nancy Ellis, Linda (Don) McLure, Ron (Carol) Rylott and Rick Rylott, cherished grandmother (Nan) of Tanya Witzke (Shawn Barrette), Jason (Allison) McLure, Bob Rylott, Matthew Rylott and Amanda Rylott, and great-grandmother of Noah Witzke, Megan Witzke, Maddox McLure, McKenzie McLure, Dylan Barrette, Josee Barrette and Spencer Barrette much loved sister-in-law of Ken (Audrey) Rylott, Ray (Isabel) Rylott and Buck McLeish. Predeceased by her brothers Lang, Rod, Earl and Peter and sisters Irene, Isabel, Fern and Joan. Active member of 404 Wing in Kitchener Waterloo having served as president of Ladies Auxiliary and was the past president at her passing. Bev had a passion for cards and thoroughly loved her bid euchre outings at the Wing and "Just Us Jamming" sessions every Wednesday night. Bev's infectious laugh and sense of humour will be fondly missed by those who knew her. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Kathleen Bedrosian for her wonderful care and generous spirit toward Mom. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to share memories of Bev.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 4, 2020.
