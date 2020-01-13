Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nisbett Funeral Home - Peterborough
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Victoria Thomson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
After a courageous battle, with family by her side, on Saturday January 11th, 2020 at Mt Sinai Hospital in her 83 year. Friendly ex-wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Brennan and Darlene (Harold Jennings). Proud Gramma of Jay, Sarah, and Eric. Step Gramma of Matthew and Jessica. Dear sister of Erleen Milsap. Pre-deceased by her parents Grace and Harry Farrance and a sister Margaret McIntyre. Bev will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A visitation will take place at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road on Wednesday January 15, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. A reception will follow the service in the Nisbett Reception Centre. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Beverley may be made to Canadian Blood Services or . Online condolences to the family may be made at www.nisbettfuneral.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -