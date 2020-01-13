|
After a courageous battle, with family by her side, on Saturday January 11th, 2020 at Mt Sinai Hospital in her 83 year. Friendly ex-wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Brennan and Darlene (Harold Jennings). Proud Gramma of Jay, Sarah, and Eric. Step Gramma of Matthew and Jessica. Dear sister of Erleen Milsap. Pre-deceased by her parents Grace and Harry Farrance and a sister Margaret McIntyre. Bev will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A visitation will take place at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road on Wednesday January 15, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. A reception will follow the service in the Nisbett Reception Centre. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Beverley may be made to Canadian Blood Services or . Online condolences to the family may be made at www.nisbettfuneral.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 13, 2020