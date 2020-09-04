DWYER, Beverly Ruth (nee Pitchford): It is with heavy hearts, that we announce that Ruth Dwyer passed peacefully at PRHC surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in her 80th year. Predeceased by her parents Bertram and Mildred (Doucette) Pitchford. She leaves behind her husband Art after 61 years of marriage. Children Melanie (Joe) Moloney, Dean (Alex) Dwyer, and Kelly (Randy) O'Reilly. Grandchildren Erin and Ryan (Shannon) Moloney, and Jonathan (Martina), and Amanda (Phil) O'Reilly. Great Grandchildren Amaya, Heidi, Lainey, and Cooper Moloney. Ruth spent the better part of her life working at Sears (Peterborough) developing many deep friendships and respect from co-workers. She was a proud lifetime member of St. James United Church, forming many bonds over the years. For those who knew her, she fought many battles through her lifetime. This last one, she couldn't beat. Till we meet again, may she rest in peace. A Private Memorial Service by invitation only will be held in the Highland Park Funeral Centre Chapel with Reverend Julie van Haaften of St. James United Church officiating. Interment Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Ruth, donations to St. James United Church or PRHC Cath Lab would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com