1/1
Bill Cavanagh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Cavanagh family would like to send a thank you to everyone who was able to attend the wake and funeral of Bill Cavanagh, also known as "the Preacher". We would also like to thank everyone who sent their condolences, Mass cards, sympathy cards, flowers, food and donations to charities in Bills honour. We would like to thank the pallbearers. We are beyond grateful for the care that was provided to Bill over the years while he battled cancer. To that end, thank you Peterborough Regional Health Care Centre, Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Boley, Dr. Webster, Dr. Kilmartin and the Personal Support Workers. Thank you Father Randy for the church service. Thank you Hiland Park Funeral home for a beautiful service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved