The Cavanagh family would like to send a thank you to everyone who was able to attend the wake and funeral of Bill Cavanagh, also known as "the Preacher". We would also like to thank everyone who sent their condolences, Mass cards, sympathy cards, flowers, food and donations to charities in Bills honour. We would like to thank the pallbearers. We are beyond grateful for the care that was provided to Bill over the years while he battled cancer. To that end, thank you Peterborough Regional Health Care Centre, Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Boley, Dr. Webster, Dr. Kilmartin and the Personal Support Workers. Thank you Father Randy for the church service. Thank you Hiland Park Funeral home for a beautiful service.



