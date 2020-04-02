Home

Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON K9J 3E2
705-745-4612
Entered into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Monday, March 30, 2020 in his 91st year at Springdale Country Manor, Peterborough. Beloved husband of Jean (nee McNeil) for 62 years and 8 months. Loving father of Katherine (Kay Anne) Houghton of Peterborough, Sherrilyn and husband Dale Harman of North Rustico, PEI, and Robert Houghton and wife Colleen of Ottawa. Grandpa to Jennifer Harman (Andrew Saunderson), James Harman (Jessica) and Joshua Harman. Poppa to Janna Houghton and Robbie Houghton. Great-grandpa to Joshua Harman and Zoe Harman. Dear brother of Donald (deceased) and wife Sandra Houghton of Burlington. Predeceased by his parents Wilbert Austin Houghton and Sarah McDonald. Blair was a good neighbour in Evantural Township in Northern Ontario. He loved the bush, horses and his school bus students. He loved his Lord and his church. A Celebration of Blair's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Blair, donations to Calvary Pentecostal Church, Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME). Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020
