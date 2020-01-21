Home

Brandon of Peterborough passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 18, 2020 as a result of a snowmobile accident at the age of 44. Brandon will be sadly missed by his loving wife Tammy. He was the father of Jessica, Brandon, and Justin. Proud Papa to Ava and grandfather to Aubriegh. Brother of Merisa (Brent), Karin (Nick), Darrin (Stephanie), Chad, and Michael. Beloved son of Frank (Thy), and Janice. Uncle to Kaitlyn, Aidan, Aidin, and Benjamin. Survived by his grandmother Miriam Given. Brandon has joined his grandparents in heaven. He will be greatly missed by the McCaskie and Steadman family, all of his aunts, uncles, and many other family and friends. The family wishes to extend thanks to Chuck, Darren, and anyone who was with Brandon in his time of need in his final moments. Brandon loved living life to the fullest and enjoyed his snowmobile, boating and anything with a motor. A Celebration of Life will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME (840 Armour Road, Peterborough) on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Prayers and words of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. Donations, if desired, may be made to Autism Society - Peterborough Chapter through the funeral home or condolences may be made online. www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020
