Passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home on Monday August 3, 2020. Brian Doughty of Douro in his 55th year. Brian enjoyed a career in nursing for 20 years in the Port Hope and Peterborough areas. More recently he drove a school bus for Century Bus Lines in Peterborough. Loved and missed by his wife Michele (nee Condon) of 22 years and his daughter Delaney Doughty. Also missed by his sister Sandra Smith (Clayton) and brother-in-law Frank Condon (Sherri). Survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Justin and Kathleen. Friends and relatives may call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Anne's R.C. Church, 859 Barnardo Avenue, Peterborough. To attend the mass we ask that you visit the funeral home website at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
and click on the link to reserve your place. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Douro. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home website or by calling 705-652-3355.