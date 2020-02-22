|
Passed away on February 14, 2020 at the age of 61. Loving husband of Margarita Oliveros. Beloved father of James Gibson, Claire, Mathias, Josiah and Elizabeth. Dear brother of Annette, Kathy and Paul. Predeceased by his parents Ted and Veronica and siblings Loretta, Eileen, Gary and Frank. Brian loved to travel and enjoyed art, music and cooking. A Memorial Reception will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Brock Mission would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.ashburnhamfuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020