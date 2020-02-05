|
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, with her family at her side, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Agnes of Peterborough, formerly of Emily Township, was 94 years of age. Beloved wife of Harold Willshaw for 69 years. Loving mother of Barry Willshaw (Ramphaiphit Joe-Jong) and Allan Willshaw (Cheri) and loving mother in law of the late Lee Anne Willshaw. Loving grandmother of Jordan, Jared, Jade, Christopher, Tricia, Corina, Tanya, Stefan, Leah, and Tyler. Proud great grandmother of Annabelle, Adrianna, Olive, Tegan,Wyatt, Colt, Hailey and Clare. Dear sister of Mary Whiteside (late Robert) and the late Edward Barrett (late Gloria), and the late Kenneth Barrett (late Joan). Agnes met Harold on the dance floor of the "Brock" and danced through life together. She loved her family and friends and would always have time for a quick game of cards. She retired from Trent University (housekeeping) after 20+ years. Agnes and Harold loved to travel together with family and friends in the motor home across North America, and saw many wondrous sites together. After they retired, they loved to travel to Panama City Florida for the winter and they had great adventures with the Peterborough Crew. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 1830 Keene Road, Otonabee, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 12:00 noon. A reception will follow in the church hall. Donations in Bridget's memory may be made to Five Counties Children's Centre, the Hospital for Sick Children, the MS Society, and can be made at www.communityalternative.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020