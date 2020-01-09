|
DeMARCHI, Bruno (Retired Masonry Contractor of DeMarchi Bros.) Surrounded by his children, Bruno passed away peacefully with grace and dignity at Dorothy Ley Hospice, Etobicoke on Wednesday, January 9, 2020 in his 92nd year. Cherished husband of the late Gabriella (nee Peron) d. February 23, 2019. Loving father of Luciana and husband Ettore Cardarelli d. September 14, 2019, Lorenzo DeMarchi and wife Liz Tullis and Michelle and husband Paul Houle. Dear grandfather of Niccolo, Alessandra (Kyle), Francesca, Michael, Sam, Julia, Ben and Sofia and proud great-grandfather to his two angels Otto and Matteo. Dear brother of Flavia, Antonio, Sandrina, Artemio, Gisledo, Silvio, Rina and Ercole. Dear brother-in-law of Lina and Angelo DeMarchi and Ivana DeMarchi. Son of the late Aristide DeMarchi and Celestina Favaro. Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 (Parish Prayers 2:45 p.m. Sunday). Funeral Mass at ST. ANNE'S CHURCH on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in St. Anne's Parish Centre. In memory of Bruno, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice, 220 Sherway Drive, Etobicoke, ON M9C 5N6 or at http://bit.ly/DorothyLey would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com