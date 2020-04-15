|
Died peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre with his wife Valerie Koning Keelan by his side on April 9, 2020 in his 67th year. Survived by daughter Meghan White (Bill) and sons Geoffrey (Jocelyn Hunt), Alan, Richard (Natasha), and Paul Keelan. Proud granddad of Jackson, Billy, Lincoln, Alexander, Klara, and Emily. Pre-deceased by mother Irene Keelan (nee Trott) and father Gerry Keelan. Dear brother of Rosemary Keelan (Brian Crawford), Margaret Keelan, and the late John Keelan. Will be fondly remembered by step-siblings Pat Wallin (Terry), Joe Parsons (Susan Hawkins), and Jacquie Dawson (Bill). Much loved by his canine companions Bertie, Lucy, and Moses, as well as two fish tanks of fish and grand-pets Tikka, Bounce, Malbec, Abigail, and Winnie. Besides his bereft family, he's survived by an unfinished carboy of wine, his beloved EV, the piano he delighted in learning how to play in his later years, and the HMS Victory (an unfinished model in the basement). Bryan will be remembered for his quick wit, unending humour, pun-ishing Dad jokes, and kindness and generosity that knew no limits or boundaries. Born in Reading, England in 1953, he and his family moved to Canada in 1958. He spent his formative years in the prairies and his prairie-pride never left him despite living in Peterborough, Ontario for over 40 years. He graduated from University of Saskatchewan in 1975 and was proud to be an Electrical Engineer. He worked for GE Canada in the nuclear division for fourteen years and retired from Ontario Power Generation in 2014. His brief but delightful retirement was spent visiting family, travelling, learning to fly (fulfilling a childhood dream), and starting an independent publishing company. His love of, and expertise in, computers and all things techie as well as his ability to fix cars will be sorely missed by everyone he helped. In light of these challenging times a memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bryan may be made to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, for COVID-19 Relief or to the for research into treatments for bone cancer. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020