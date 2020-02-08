Home

Passed away on February 6, 2020 in his 96th year at Hospice Peterborough. Predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, June. Beloved dad to Barbara Pope (Chuck), Jane Noble (Glen) and Donna Mackey (Dean). Loving grandfather to Jared (Lianne), Megan (Rob), Michelle (Neil) and Paige. Proud great-grandfather of Alice, Lucy and Oliver. Loving Uncle to Rick, Sandy and Jim. Will be fondly remembered by Jim Survis and many other friends. Walter was a practicing architect of 42 years, published author, award winning photographer and renowned model railroader. A Celebration of Life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 235 Rubidge Street, Peterborough at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 followed by a reception at the parish hall. If so desired, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Hospice Peterborough. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 8, 2020
