Cameron Paul Roland Trudel
Peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Peterborough Hospice. Beloved Husband of Jeanne for 58 years. Loving father of Bernard F.X. Trudel (Cherie) of Innisfil and Jordan L. Trudel of Hilo Hawaii (Mark). Proud Papa of Aaron and Hope. Cam will also be survived by his brother Rene and sister Sharleen as well as many extended family and friends. Cam was an accomplished Professional Engineer who was intensely involved with the Canadian Space Agency in the development of the "CanadaArm". He will also be remembered for his love of photography and many outdoor activities. A private cremation has been entrusted to the Peterborough Cremation Services.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
