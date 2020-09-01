1/1
Campbell "Cam" Rowatt
MARCH 14, 1938 - AUGUST 24, 2020 Passed away at Ottawa General Hospital on August 24, 2020 at the age of 82 years, following a prolonged suffering of "PSP", a neurodegenerative form of Parkinson's disease. Loving Father of Karen (Geoff), Michele (Johnny), Bobby (Wendy), Christine (Alex), Kathy (Richard). Son of the late Campbell Lester Joseph Rowatt Sr. and Marcelle Lucy Theresa Minicola. Dear Brother of Ronald Rowatt (Sheila), Nancy Watson (Bob). Sadly, missed by his grandchildren Megan (Tim), Julia (Eric), Kimberly, Kristen, Andrew, Matthew, Ethan, Hannah, Jack, Stephanie, Grace, Alexandra (Dereck) and Nick. Proud great-grandfather of Owen. Cam was continually active in the Catholic Church, a huge sports enthusiast and had a keen interest in his grandchildren's activities, always keeping in touch with them, despite distance. He was a successful Executive and lead Sales Agent with Mutual Life, now Sun Life. The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life and internment. Donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences, stories or tributes may be shared at www.mcevoy-shields.com

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 1, 2020.
