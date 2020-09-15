Carl BEDFORD

Peacefully at Peterborough Regional health Centre on September 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving husband of the late Mary. Beloved father of David (Brenda) and Brenda (Robert) McEwen. Cherished grandfather of Tanya (Shawn), April (Kyle), Jonathan (Katie) and Krista (Michael). Proud great grandfather of Noah, Megan, Ayden, Anderson, Adeline, Elizabeth and William. Predeceased by his siblings Helen (Charlie), Harry (Ev), George (Myrtle) and Roy. Carl was a dedicated employee of General Electric for 44 years. At Carl's request there will only be a private family service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St James United Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
