Passed away at the age of 85 in Peterborough. Beloved husband of 67 years to Bunnie (nee Clark). Loving father to daughters Susan Brickman-Beverly (predeceased), Sharon Brickman (Randy Crawford), Christine Brickman (Mike LeBlanc). Proud Grandfather of Cathy Peters (nee Beverly) (Brent), Lori McMurran (nee Beverly) (Guy), Trevor Mace-Brickman (Liana) and Amanda Mace-Brickman (Nathan) caring Great-Grandfather to Kimberly, Erin and Jimmy McMurran, Logan and Ashley Peters and Harrison Mace Monahan. Brother to Margaret Sherry (John) and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Carl is predeceased by his mother and father Luella and Roy Brickman of Belleville. Carl had a distinguished 37 year career with Imperial Oil and enthusiastically served his community in many ways, he was Reeve and Councillor for Galway and Cavendish Township, an active member on many Community Associations and Volunteer groups. Carl enjoyed his friends and family and loved Crystal Lake where he spent his time socializing, snowmobiling, ATVing, hanging out in his woodbush, and doing many water activities. A celebration of Carl's life with be held at the Brickman family cottage, Crystal Lake, Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 2:00 p.m. with toasts at 4:00 p.m., if you choose, feel free to wear your most loved plaid in honour of Carl's favorite fashion statement. We will be complying with social distances rules. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Peterborough Regional Hospital Foundation in Carl's memory would be appreciated.