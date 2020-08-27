1/2
Carl Eugene BRICKMAN
1934-09-13 - 2020-08-25
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the age of 85 in Peterborough. Beloved husband of 67 years to Bunnie (nee Clark). Loving father to daughters Susan Brickman-Beverly (predeceased), Sharon Brickman (Randy Crawford), Christine Brickman (Mike LeBlanc). Proud Grandfather of Cathy Peters (nee Beverly) (Brent), Lori McMurran (nee Beverly) (Guy), Trevor Mace-Brickman (Liana) and Amanda Mace-Brickman (Nathan) caring Great-Grandfather to Kimberly, Erin and Jimmy McMurran, Logan and Ashley Peters and Harrison Mace Monahan. Brother to Margaret Sherry (John) and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Carl is predeceased by his mother and father Luella and Roy Brickman of Belleville. Carl had a distinguished 37 year career with Imperial Oil and enthusiastically served his community in many ways, he was Reeve and Councillor for Galway and Cavendish Township, an active member on many Community Associations and Volunteer groups. Carl enjoyed his friends and family and loved Crystal Lake where he spent his time socializing, snowmobiling, ATVing, hanging out in his woodbush, and doing many water activities. A celebration of Carl's life with be held at the Brickman family cottage, Crystal Lake, Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 2:00 p.m. with toasts at 4:00 p.m., if you choose, feel free to wear your most loved plaid in honour of Carl's favorite fashion statement. We will be complying with social distances rules. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Peterborough Regional Hospital Foundation in Carl's memory would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved