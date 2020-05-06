Carl Garnet BOWES
Promoted to Glory May 2, 2020. Lovingly remembered by his wife Joyce. Dear father of Conrad (May). Beloved brother of Grace (Smith). Cherished grandfather of Meaghan (Brad), Holly (Kyle) and Corey (Victoria). Great-grandfather of Hanna and Sophia Everitt, Kaleigh Bowes, Ty and Carlee O'Neil. Predeceased by his parents Edna and Charles, wife Ethel May and sons Carlsen and Cordell Bowes, brothers Cecil, Wallace and Herbert, sisters Lizzie (Storey), Ruth (Wright), Arbie (Holenbeck), Edna (Jackson) and Myrtle (Janusz). Carl was a Merchant Navy Veteran and also a drummer in the Scottish Pipe Band. He was called by God to the Salvation Army Officership in 1950. He served in various appointments across Canada until his retirement in 1991. A Celebration of Carl's Life to follow at a later date. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 6, 2020.
