On Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 57. Born November 22, 1962 in Cellara Italy. Devoted son of Romualdo "Ray" and Gina Nicoletti. Loving brother of John Nicoletti and Lori Nicoletti (Leonardo Giacalone). Much loved Uncle/Zio to his nephews, Marcus, Joseph and Samuel. Carmine will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and all who knew him. In accordance with Carmine's wishes cremation has taken place. A private Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In memory of Carmine and in lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of choice
would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com