1/1
Carmine Antonio NICOLETTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 57. Born November 22, 1962 in Cellara Italy. Devoted son of Romualdo "Ray" and Gina Nicoletti. Loving brother of John Nicoletti and Lori Nicoletti (Leonardo Giacalone). Much loved Uncle/Zio to his nephews, Marcus, Joseph and Samuel. Carmine will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and all who knew him. In accordance with Carmine's wishes cremation has taken place. A private Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In memory of Carmine and in lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of choice would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved