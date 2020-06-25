Carmine GAROFALO
(Former Owner of B. and G. Asphalt Paving Company) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 on his 84th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Eva Berardi d. November 17, 2016. Loving father of Nat Garofalo (Brenda), Mike and John Garofalo. Loving nonno of Anthony, Jason, Dustin, Cody (Alicia) and Nikki. Bisnonno of Pierson, Emmerson, Bella, Mackenzie, Harper and Ryker. Dear brother of Sisina Carpino (late Carmen) and Frank (Alba). Dear brother-in-law of the late Maria Nicoletti (surviving husband Eugenio), late Luigi Berardi (surviving wife Carol), Raffaelina Berardi (late Enzo), Guiseppina Berardi (Raffaele) and the late Norina Benincasa (late Emilio). Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by his parents Natale and Maria Garofalo. A private family entombment was held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Carmine, donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 25, 2020.
