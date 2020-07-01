Carol Anne BROWN
Peacefully at home with family by her side on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at the age of 81. Cherished wife of Clarence Brown. Loving mother of Steve, Mark (Trudy) and Carolyn (Dale). Proud grandmother of Jesse (Carrie), Stephanie (John), Nicole and Amanda (Brad). Anne was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Cremation is entrusted to Nisbett Funeral home. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
