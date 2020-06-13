Carol Anne DUNCAN
Carol Anne Duncan of Lakefield, formerly of London, Ontario, in her 82nd year, passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, June 5, 2020. Loving wife of the late Chuck Duncan. Carol is dearly loved and missed by her children Jeff Duncan (wife Denise) of London, Julie Dillon (husband Kirk) of Lakefield and Steve Duncan (wife Sue) of Edmonton. Dear grandmother of Emily (husband Mark), Patrick (wife Lauren), Rebecca, Kate (fiancé Desmond), Loghan, Danielle and great grandmother of Grace, Pearl and Lola. Also remembered by sister Betty McAuliffe, Una Duncan, Don Duncan, June and Warren McBurney, many nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Jazzie. Predeceased by her parents Glenn and Lula Udell and brothers Lloyd, Bob, Jack, Donald and James. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the PRHC Foundation and LAWS (Lakefield Animal Welfare Society) and expressions of sympathy may be made by contacting The Hendren Funeral Homes, Lakefield Chapel, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. The family wishes to deeply thank the Doctors, Nurses and Caregivers, especially Dr. Lisa Hicks and Dr. Colin Matheson, for taking such amazing care of Carol. 6776.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
