Survived by; husband Doug Peacock, son David and Robyn of Tasmania, Jill, Kalon, Jayden and Ethan Sparks of Bailleboro. Died suddenly while on holiday in Tasmania on January 21, 2020. Carol had a smile and laugh that would light up a room. She was a great friend who brought much joy to many. Carol paid great attention to the little moments in life that make the difference to all our friendships. She lived this way every day and always had a huge smile and hug for everyone. A Memorial Reception to Celebrate Carol's Life will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME & RECEPTION CENTRE, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Thursday, January 30th from 2 - 4 p.m. Words of Remembrance at 3:30 p.m. If desired, donations in memory of Carol to the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated. God bless you Carol - Love from us
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020