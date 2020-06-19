Carol Jean (Greychuck-Chilcott) HEINTZMAN
1938-12-22 - 2020-06-16
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol is survived by six loving children, Timothy John (Dixie), Donna Marie (Wayne), Daniel Michael (Linda), Margaret Jean (Sal), Carol Anne (Mike) and Sean Kevin (Ashley). Dear sister of Alex Greychuck. Cherished grandmother of ten with one more on the way. Great-grandmother of eight. Will be sadly missed by her immediate and extended family. Predeceased by sisters Robin and Isabelle. Carol was an avid member and volunteer for RCL #52, The Kiwanis Club, Welcome Wagon and Junior Achievement throughout her busy life which included a 27-year career with the TD Bank. She found her niche late in life with the Lakefield and Chemong congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses where she was baptized and was highly respected and loved. Online condolences may be left communityalternative.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved