Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Dwight Fell. Loving mother, confidante and supporter of Stanley and his wife Mary (nee Crough) and Debbie and her husband Rob Lavasseur. Beloved Grandma of Jonathan, Michael, Dana and Bradley and great-grandma of 4. Sadly missed by her many nieces nephews and friends. Friends are invited to call at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Little Lake Cemetery. Donations to Lakefield Animal Welfare Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 2, 2020