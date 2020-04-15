|
MOORE, Carolyn Louise Passed away at Hospice Peterborough on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at the age of 78. Carolyn is predeceased by her beloved husband Ronald Moore. Carolyn is survived by her loving sister Rosalie Spargo (John Sheedy) of Belleville. She is also predeceased by her parents Rose and Gerald Anderson. Carolyn will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by the Moore family. Carolyn appreciated the friendship and support she received from the Parkhill Apartments. The family wishes to express many heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Peterborough. A Celebration of Life will be postponed until a later date. Donations, if desired, may be made through the funeral home online to Hospice Peterborough, St. Luke's Anglican Church, or the . Condolences may be made online. www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020