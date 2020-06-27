With the greatest sadness, we announce the passing of Catherine Ann LaValley (Fulford) at the age of 64 on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Cherished wife of Ken LaValley for 42 years of marriage. Beloved and incredibly caring mother of Jason and Shannon (Lucas) of Ottawa. Dearest daughter of Dorothy Fulford and the late Dr. Richard Fulford of Peterborough. Adored sister of Stephen Fulford (Julie) of Bobcaygeon and loving aunt of Michael (Caitlin), Emily, and Alison (Adam). Sadly missed by brothers-in-law David LaValley (Gwen) of Surrey and Michael LaValley of Valleyview. Predeceased by father-in-law Ray LaValley, mother-in-law Verna LaValley and brother-in-law Darrell LaValley. Fondly remembered by her cousins and friends. Cathy was known for her generous spirit and warm heart. Putting others before herself, she persevered through illness to be with the family she loved dearly. She was a Christmas enthusiast and a creative soul with the ability to rhyme nearly anything. Her contagious smile will be remembered fondly by all who love her. Cathy's family would like to thank the hardworking staff of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and the Riverside Campus of the Ottawa Hospital. A special thank you goes to Cathy's dedicated home care team. Due to current circumstances, a small and private visitation was held by the immediate family. A memorial gathering will be planned for the future at a time best shared with others. If desired, please consider donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada. Condolences may be made at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/kelly/obituaries/catherine-ann-lavalley/50947 .
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 27, 2020.