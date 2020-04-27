Home

Charles Bruce "Charlie" Dunford

Passed away suddenly at his home on Friday April 24, 2020. Charlie Dunford of Selwyn in his 95th year. Devoted husband of 67 years to Shirley Irene Dunford (nee Graham). Beloved father of Greg (Patti) and Reg (Lynn), both of Peterborough. Grandpa is lovingly remembered by Virginia (Brad), Andrew (Rachel), Lindsay and Carley (Sang). Survived by his sister Shirley Garbutt, brother-in-law Fred Abbott and sisters-in-law Wanda and Ruth Dunford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Truman (Margaret), Russell, Roger, Jim (Vi), sisters Ethel Everett (Bill), Blanche Rosborough (Max), Marie Abbott and brother-in-law Dave Garbutt. Charlie will be remembered by many as the co-owner of Milkway Transport for over 30 years and as a long-time member of George Street United Church, Peterborough. He was also a long-time member of the Indian River Hunt Club and an antique automobile enthusiast. A private family funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Interment Lakefield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the P.R.H.C. Foundation or the Alzheimer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 27, 2020
