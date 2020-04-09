|
|
Devoted follower of Jesus, with his family by his side, Keith was promoted to Glory on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre, Toronto, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Wood (nee Craig). Loving father of Lori Ykema, the late Jeffrey Wood (Jennifer) and Craig Wood (Susan). Cherished Poppa of Alexandra, Sophia, Samuel, Jonathan (Ashley) and Joseph (Eglise). Adored Great-Poppa of Catherine, Thomas and Benjamin. Dear brother of Ken (Anne). Keith is predeceased by his brother Ronald (Rolene), sister-in-law Betty Pilley (Al) and brothers-in-law Joe Craig (Beulah) and Don Craig (Min). Keith was proud to be a member of the Canadian Military as a Royal Canadian Dragoon. As well, he was a retired loyal employee of Outboard Marine Corporation. In light of Covid-19, Keith's family will be having a private graveside service at Highland Park Cemetery. We look forward to celebrating Keith's life with all our family and friends at a later date. In memory of Keith and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sunnybrook Foundation, Veteran's Centre. Expressions of condolence and donations may be made through www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 9, 2020