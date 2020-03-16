|
At his residence on Monday, March 2, 2020 in his 77th year. Son of the late William and Jean McCracken. Dear brother of Wally (Kathy) and Dave (Connie). Long time best friend of Bob Irwin (Denise). Charlie was predeceased by his loyal and special dogs Katie, Buddy and Boots. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held later in the spring. If desired, donations to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) in memory of Charlie would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 16, 2020