Charles "Chuck" Piercy
Entered into rest October 14, 2020 at the P.R.H.C. Beloved husband of Marjorie, Loving father to Jen, Chris (Mel) and Greg (Paulina). Proud grandpa of 8 grandchildren. Survived by his sister Mary Helen Scott. He will be lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming would be appreciated. A visitation for Charles will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. COVID-19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. A private family interment will take place at a later date.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
