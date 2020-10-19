Entered into rest October 14, 2020 at the P.R.H.C. Beloved husband of Marjorie, Loving father to Jen, Chris (Mel) and Greg (Paulina). Proud grandpa of 8 grandchildren. Survived by his sister Mary Helen Scott. He will be lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming would be appreciated. A visitation for Charles will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. COVID-19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. A private family interment will take place at a later date.