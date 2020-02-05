Home

Charlie John BAIN

Peacefully at the Fairhaven Nursing Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Deck). Loving father of Scott Bain (Linda) and Jennifer Torpey (Doyle). Proud grandfather of Daulton Bain and Cayden Torpey. Sadly missed by his sister Joan Smyth (the late Ralph). Predeceased by parents William and Dorothy, sister Iris Blue and brother-in-law John Deck (the late Joan). Fondly remembered by his niece Brenda Smith (Richard) and nephew Shawn Deck. The family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to the staff of Fairhaven for their wonderful care and support of Charlie. Funeral Prayers will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Interment Little Lake Cemetery. Reception to follow in the Highland Park Reception Centre. In honour of Charlie's love of animals, donations to the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated in his memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020
